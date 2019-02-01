Police release images of suspects accused of robbing several Greensboro businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released surveillance images of suspect wanted in connection to several robberies at Greensboro businesses.

Police released the photos on Friday, which show images from the crimes at multiple locations in December and January.

The locations include the Family Dollar at 4900 Summit Avenue, the Citgo at 3700 Spring Garden St. and the Kimco at 2204 E. Wendover Avenue.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.