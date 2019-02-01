× Piedmont Triad leaders reflect on important people and moments for Black History Month

For the sixth consecutive year, FOX8/WGHP has invited local leaders to share their reflections on important individuals and events which have molded the history of our nation through our Black History Month vignettes.

FOX8, is proud to provide an enhanced and unique focus of this important month-long celebration to our viewers throughout the Piedmont. The vignettes will air on FOX8/WGHP, and will be available online at MyFOX8.com during Black History Month (February 2019). The vignettes will run as both Public Service Announcements and as commercially sponsored messages.

Our goal is to highlight the importance of Black History Month by delivering messages from prominent, well-respected Carolinians, who have unique life experiences and perspectives.

