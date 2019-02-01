Operation Smile holding 11th-annual Dancing with the Carolina Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Operation Smile is an organization dedicated to help children around the world with facial deformities get the medical help they need.

In an effort to keep those medical services going, Operation Smile Carolinas is holding the 11th-annual Dancing with the Carolina Stars.

Event Chair Carolyn Woodruff visited FOX8 Friday to tell us more about the event.

Dancing with the Carolina Stars is happening next Saturday at six at the Marriott in downtown Greensboro.

You can purchase tickets online at operationsmile.org/dancing.