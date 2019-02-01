× North Carolina A&T responds to sexual assault claim

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University released a statement Friday regarding a sexual assault claim.

According to a Greensboro police report, an 18-year-old student said she was raped on campus in November 2018.

On Friday afternoon, the university released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of any allegation of sexual assault and take such allegations very seriously. Privacy laws prevent the university from publicly discussing such matters involving current or former students. The university will continue to pursue investigations regarding any claim and provide care and assistance to any victim of an assault in our community, as well as work with authorities to bring perpetrators to justice.”