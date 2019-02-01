Mother charged after 4-year-old brought loaded gun to elementary school in Mount Gilead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. – A mother has been charged after a 4-year-old brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Mount Gilead on Thursday.

Sadira Hitchcock, 38, of Mount Gilead, faces a misdemeanor charge of of failure to secure a firearm from a minor, according to authorities. The warrants had not been served as of Friday afternoon.

The student opened the bag at Mount Gilead Elementary School and a teacher noticed it and confiscated it immediately, according to Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dale Ellis.

The gun was turned over to Mount Gilead police around 11:30 a.m. Thurday. The student will be suspended for the remainder of the year, according to Mount Gilead Police Chief Pat Preslar.

Presler said he asked the boy why he had the gun and was not given a clear answer. He said he does not believe the boy felt threatened or wanted it for protection.

Montgomery County Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon: