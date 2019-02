× Missing North Carolina infant, mother found safe; arrest made

LAURINBURG, N.C. — A woman and her infant believed to be missing and in danger in Scotland County have been found safe, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night, WTVD reports.

A woman, Danilla Bethea, has been arrested.

This was all a ploy to try to obtain money from donations, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jessica Sadonikov said.

Bethea is being taken to the Scotland County Jail.

Read more at WTVD.