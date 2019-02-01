× Man accused of throwing 2-year-old daughter’s pet rabbit against the wall, killing it

GOSHEN, Calif. – A man is accused of throwing a pet rabbit at a wall and killing the animal after an argument with his girlfriend.

Dorian Mendoza was charged with animal cruelty after deputies were called to a home Thursday morning in Goshen, Calif., according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect and his girlfriend had an argument over a 4-month-old rabbit named “Buddy” that Mendoza bought for their 2-year-old daughter.

At some point, Mendoza picked the rabbit up and threw it against a wall, killing it, according to deputies.

The suspect also faces an unrelated charge of possessing a sawed-off shotgun, according to the sheriff’s office.