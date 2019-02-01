× Homeowner shoots registered sex offender accused of breaking into North Carolina home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A registered sex offender was shot and injured after breaking into a North Carolina home, according to authorities.

WITN reported that Tyrell L. Johnson, 38, was shot after entering an Elizabeth City home through the backdoor at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the homeowner confronted Johnson and Johnson ended up being shot twice. Johnson then drove himself to the hospital, according to WITN.

There is no word on the suspect’s current condition or any charges. The case remains an active investigation.

Johnson registered as a sex offender after a 2008 conviction to second-degree sex offense in Pasquotank County. He was released from prison in August of 2017.