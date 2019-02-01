× High Point University donates $1 million to Bennett College

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University announced on Friday that it is donating $1 million to help keep Bennett College in Greensboro open.

Bennett must raise $5 million by the end of the day to stay open after it failed to meet one particular Southern Association of Colleges and Schools requirement.

The private, historically black college for women had raised more than $3.3 million as of Thursday.

Donations have come in from churches, organizations, sororities and fraternities, and presidents from other historically black colleges and universities.

Stacks of checks and envelopes of cash were mailed to the school Thursday afternoon all to help get the school to their goal.

Donations are open until 11:59 p.m. Friday. Anyone who wants to donate can go to the school’s website at www.bennett.edu.