Forsyth County leaders begin planning Family Justice Center for abuse survivors

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders in Forsyth County are taking a step forward to help victims of family violence. It's part of an effort to build a center to help those who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse.

Law enforcement, local government, and the Family Services all came together for a community forum to discuss creating a Family Justice Center in Forsyth County. Alliance for HOPE International, a group from San Diego came to help kick start the planning process.

Part of the need for a Family Justice Center is to help victims have access to multiple services in one location, and it will help prevent them from needing to repeat their story during a traumatic time. The center will also help provide a community for those who might need it.