Deadline day for Bennett College to meet $5 million goal to stay open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time is winding down for Bennett College as they try to reach a fundraising goal of $5 million dollars by Friday, Feb. 1.

“We’ll take funds up to 12 or 11:59 p.m. tomorrow night,” said Bennett College President Phyllis Dawkins.

The effort to raise millions of dollars comes after they failed to meet one particular Southern Association of Colleges and Schools requirement. They are now working towards proving the school has sufficient financial resources.

"In our appeal, we were cited for one standard and that was financial resources. Our crediting body holds all institutions; it’s known as SACS. There are about 90 to 95 standards and we were cited on only one," said Dawkins.

The college has already raised over $3.3 million dollars over the last few weeks through their "Stand With Bennett" campaign, generating funds locally and nationally.

"The February 1st deadline is an internal deadline but the February 4th deadline for the brief is a SACS deadline that supports the appeal process on February 18th when we fly to Atlanta to defend Bennett College," said Dawkins.

Donations have come in through churches, organizations, sororities and fraternities, as well as presidents from other historically black colleges and universities. Thursday afternoon stacks of checks and envelopes of cash were mailed to the school all to help get the school to their goal.

"We need these funds to continue to operate for another 147 years," said Dawkins.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the school's website at www.bennett.edu.

Bennett College is a private four-year historically black liberal arts college for women located in Greensboro, North Carolina.