× Chick-fil-A rated best customer service for fast food restaurant in America

Chick-fil-A has the best customer service for a fast food restaurant in America, according to America’s Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek.

The results were based on a sample of more than 20,000 customers who collected more than 132,000 evaluations.

Chick-fil-A was followed by Sonic Drive-In and Arby’s in the fast-food restaurant chain categories.

Krispy Kreme also ranked higher than Dunkin’ Donuts and Duck Donuts in the category for doughnut chains.

For casual dining restaurant chains, Cracker Barrel took the No. 1 spot, followed by Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden.

Firehouse Subs took the top spot for fast-casual restaurant chains, followed by Five Guys and Panera Bread.