Body of FedEx worker found frozen outside of delivery hub

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – The body of a FedEx worker was found frozen outside a delivery hub in Illinois.

WQAD reported that another FedEx employee found the body of the 69-year-old man at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday between two semi tractors at an East Moline delivery hub.

Authorities aren’t sure how long the body had been there before it was found, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police said there does not appear to be signs of foul play. Gustafson said the cause of death was unknown and an autopsy is planned for Monday.

An investigation is underway and authorities are looking at security cameras around the FedEx facility.