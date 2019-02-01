Blessing Box Ministry in Greensboro hopes to expand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For more than a year, Blessing Boxes in Greensboro have allowed people to receive food, clothing or toiletry items anonymously.

The four boxes are in different Greensboro neighborhoods and are replenished by volunteers as people, including those who are homeless, take what they need.

The Blessing Box Ministry at Sharpe Road Church of Christ is now hoping to expand its outreach after noticing a concerning issue, particularly among women.

“I find them sleeping in cars, under bridges, in the woods, anywhere they can sleep at,” said Bridgette Ratliff, founder of The Blessing Box Ministry at Sharpe Road Church of Christ.

Ratliff says in many cases these women don’t qualify for social programs.

“They can't get in housing. They're in a situation that we don't have anywhere for them,” she said.

She and other members of the ministry are interested in purchasing an unused building owned by the City of Greensboro to start a women’s shelter.

“We want to focus on trying to make sure the women have somewhere to go that's safe,” fellow Sharpe Road Church of Christ member Michael Stevenson said.

The group hopes to move forward with city council discussions in mid-February.

In the meantime, the church is hosting a yard sale to raise enough money to shuttle and feed around 250 people at the church, including people who may be homeless.

The yard sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro.