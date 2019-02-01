× 2 men charged with beating man with chair for giving away their marijuana

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two men are charged with beating another man with a chair after the victim allegedly gave away marijuana one of the assailants left in his fridge, WBTV reports.

Investigators believe Leslie Wendell-Stefon Felder left marijuana in a friend’s refrigerator on Stanley Street in Salisbury.

When the friend found it, he gave it to someone else because he didn’t want it.

Felder and Tyree Elijahjuan Badger came over to the house to get the marijuana Friday morning and found out what happened.

Police say the two mean beat the victim with a chair, according to WBTV. When the chair broke, one of the men then hit the victim in the head with one of the chair’s legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Felder and Badger were charged with assault inflicting serious injury and simple assault.

Felder was jailed under a $5,000 bond.

Badger was jailed under a $10,000 bond.