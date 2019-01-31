Woman crushed to death by 1-ton bale at recycling plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A woman was crushed to death by a 1-ton bale of recycled materials at a recycling plant in Texas.

KTVT reported that the 31-year-old Renisha Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene after crews were called to Republic Services in Fort Worth shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Mitchell was in a warehouse where bales of material were stacked on top of each other. The bales became unstable and two of them fell, resulting in one of them fatally hitting her.

“It is with great sadness for the entire Republic Services family that we learned early this morning that one of our employees will not be making it back home safely to her family,” read a statement, in part, from Republic Services. “We are mourning the loss of our friend and coworker, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, her children and loved ones.”