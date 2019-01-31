× UNCC building in uptown placed on lockdown after shots fired in area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — University of North Carolina Charlotte officials said the school’s City Center Building in uptown has been placed on lockdown after gunshots were reportedly fired in the area Thursday morning.

WSOC reported that alert was sent out by the school around 9:30 a.m. telling people to avoid the area until further notice.

UNCC Center City is at 320 E. 9th St. near Brevard Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the situation.