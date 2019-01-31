× Teen accused of threatening someone with knife on Randolph County school bus

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A teen is accused of threatening someone with a knife on a Randolph County school bus, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Edward Addison, 18, of Asheboro, is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and communicating threats.

Addison is accused of showing another student a knife on the bus Tuesday afternoon and threatening to hurt the student if they told anyone he had the knife.

Officials at Southwest Randolph High School, where the suspect attends, called the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, prompting an investigation.

Addison was arrested on Thursday at Southwestern Randolph High School and given a $7,500 secured bond.