Tasty touchdown treats for you to make during the Super Bowl

Tasty Touchdown Treats

The biggest night of football is days away. The Super Bowl is a cultivation of great football and even better food. Page Stroud of Sociably Yours can show you how to create the ultimate Super Bowl party with tasty touchdown treats that will impress your guests.

Setting our space– Make your party one that guests will be cheering for by creating an interactive party space.

Commercial Break Entertainment-yes the Super Bowl commercials are the water cooler talk for the next day, but keep things entertaining with activities.

Brand Name Bingo-Before the game, handout blank bingo cards and have guests fill in the squares with the names of the brands that they think they will see commercials from or mentioned during the game. Once the game starts, guests add markers to their bingo card and when they have five in a row, they yell “Brand Name Bingo”

Guess The Game-allow guests to guess the winner and the score.

The Menu Matchup

Nacho Bar-everyone loves chips and dip. Creating a nacho bar allows yours guest to create their own winning combination. We love using our crockpots to keep our cheese dip and meats warm away from the kitchen.

Have fun by piling your nachos high with these awesome additions.

Pulled Chicken Sliders-Party trend we hope never ends is the bite size portions. Our pulled chicken sliders can be served dressed up with slaw for a true game day treat.

Ingredients

2 lbs of boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 c BBQ sauce

1/4 c Zesty Italian dressing

1/4 c brown sugar

1 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce

Directions

Season chicken breast with a pinch of salt

In a mixing bowl, mix together the BBQ sauce, Zesty Italian dressing,

brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Stir until well combined.

Pour sauce over chicken breast and cover and cook for 3-4 hours on high.

Shred with two forks and let cook in sauce for 10-15 more minutes.

Pick-A-Side Popcorn– this team colored flavored popcorn is a great addition to the big game. This is great to enjoy during the game or a nice takeaway.

Super Bowl Rings-all of our guests are winners! A classic ring pop is a great favor for guests.

Sideline Sips Station

Touchdown Tea

Ingredients

Peach Tea

Lemonade

Directions

Mix equal parts of Peach Tea and Lemonade. Stir and enjoy

Patriot Punch

Ingredients

Hawaiian Punch (red)

Pineapple Juice

Ginger Ale

Directions

Mix equal parts of Hawaiian Punch, Pineapple Juice and Ginger Ale

Stir and enjoy

Ram Jam Juice

Ingredients

2 quarts Cranberry juice (chilled)

1 6oz can frozen pink lemonade concentrate (thawed)

1 liter sparkling water

Directions

Combine the Cranberry juice and pink lemonade concentrate

Stir in the sparkling water

Enjoy