Stray pup from Piedmont Triad makes his way to Puppy Bowl XV

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — On Super Bowl Sunday, you can expect a match-up that will hit close to home.

No, I’m not talking about the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams.

I’m taking about Remington, the beagle pup from Caswell County who is on his way to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV.

Remington was an 8-week-old stray, wandering on his own down a busy road, when a kind woman found him and brought him to the Animal Protection Society in Yanceyville, according to a news release.

The shelter quickly found a foster home for the “rambunctious, noisy boy.”

Mark and Jenn Zattiero cared for Remington while he waited for Bonnie’s Animal Rescue Kingdom’s next mission. BARK helps support the animal shelter by rescuing and adopting out pets and keeping the shelter from overfilling.

It was Bonnie Dickerson of BARK who first noticed Remington’s “star potential.”

Remington got to enjoy a special photo shoot. After, the photos were sent in to Animal Planet to be considered for the Puppy Bowl.

Remington has since been adopted — and drafted to Team Fluff.

He will join 93 puppies from across the United States, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico in the popular event. .

All the while, he’ll have his eye on the coveted “Lombarky” Trophy.

The pup is also expected to appeared in the Pregame Show and the Puppy Play special feature.

Puppy Bowl XV will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. The pre-game show starts at 11 a.m.