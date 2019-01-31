Raleigh officer stable after shot in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer who was shot in the line of duty is now in "stable condition," according to WNCN.

Raleigh Police Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect on Western Boulevard, near Schaub Drive, when he was shot multiple times on Jan. 9, WTVD reports.

He was in surgery from late that night until the next morning.

"The family of Officer Charles Ainsworth would like to thank everyone for their continued support, well wishes, and generosity towards the family," Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a statement obtained by WNCN. "Charlie is in stable condition and his recovery will be a slow process. The family is focused on and has hope for a full recovery. We ask that Charlie remain in your thoughts and prayers as he continues medical care through this arduous process."

Raleigh police have charged two men after the shooting.

The first suspect was in custody as of an 11:06 p.m. announcement on Jan. 9. The second was arrested by 12:48 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Cedric Jamal Kearney, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 21, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.