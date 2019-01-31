Pringles wine tumbler now available after woman banned from Walmart for riding electric cart, drinking wine out of Pringles can

COLDWATER, Miss. – New Pringles wine tumblers are available to buy after a woman was banned from Walmart for drinking wine out of a Pringles can and riding around on an electric cart.

KDFW reported that The Cup Artist in Coldwater, Miss. started selling the products after hearing about the comical news story.

“When the Pringles and wine article ran, I couldn’t help but laugh,” said Cup Artist owner Celeste Powers. “You really can see and experience it all at Walmart. I felt bad when Walmart banned her, because we’ve all been there, right?”

Police were called to a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas last month after a woman had reportedly been riding an electric cart for disabled shoppers around the parking lot for hours. She was also allegedly drinking wine from a Pringles chips can.

Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from that Walmart location.

Powers also said she’d love to give one of their Pringles wine tumblers to the woman who was banned.