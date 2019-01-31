× President Trump approves disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Michael recovery efforts

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that a major disaster exists in North Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Michael.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Michael.

Funding is available in the counties of Alamance, Brunswick, Caswell, Chatham, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Granville, Hyde, Iredell, McDowell, Montgomery, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Vance and Yadkin.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, the White House said.