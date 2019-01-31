Possible weather-related death reported in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOPHIA, N.C. — A person was reportedly found dead outside of a camper in Sophia, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Someone called in the report on at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Roy Farlow Road.

The investigation was focused at the back of a trailer.

The death could be weather-related as temperatures have been below freezing in the area.

The FOX8 Weather team reports that the low temperature in Randolph County was at about 18 degrees just before 7 a.m.

The Guil-Rand Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and the sheriff's office crime scene unit were all on scene.