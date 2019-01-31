× One taken to hospital, couple displaced after apartment fire in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire sparked at an apartment complex in High Point.

At about 4:26 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment building at 117 Oakwood St., according to Fire Marshal Chris Weir.

The first firetruck arrived on scene within two minutes.

The building had been evacuated, and one person was taken to the hospital for what the fire marshal described as a minor injury from smoke inhalation.

A couple at the scene said they were displaced with nowhere to go.

The fire was contained to one room in an apartment .

A bus was called into the scene to shelter people from the cold while they waited to return inside.