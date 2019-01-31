× New State Board of Elections appointed to rule in 9th Congressional District race

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina governor has appointed five members to form the new State Board of Elections.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the board will include democrats Stella Anderson of Boone, Jeff Carmon III of Durham and Bob Cordle of Charlotte, as well as republicans David C. Black of Concord and Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem.

The members were all nominees submitted by the state’s Republican and Democratic parties.

This board is expected to hold an evidentiary hearing in February to decide weather to certify Republican Mark Harris to the 9th Congressional District.

Harris has been embroiled in controversy since the State Board of Elections first began to investigate claims of fraud in the election.

Despite a 900 vote lead, Harris’ victory was thrown into question when investigators said that the absentee ballots in the district looked suspicious.

Democrat Dan McCready initially conceded the race but later withdrew his concession to see the race and investigation through.

If they do not certify Harris, it is possible the board could call for a new election.

This comes after the State Board of Elections was dissolved in December without having certified the results in the race.

The state board will also work to implement new voter identification requirements which will go into effect with the 2019 municipal elections, unless courts dictate otherwise.