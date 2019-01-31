× Mom accused of pouring water on her baby’s face in Facebook video

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mom was arrested for allegedly pouring water on to her baby’s face after the video was posted to her Facebook.

Caitlyn Alyse Hardy, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with cruelty to children.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after concerned people alerted them to the “disturbing” video.

Screenshots of the post show the photos with the caption, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

The sheriff’s office believes that Hardy poured a bottle of water on the 9-month-old girl while she was sleeping.

The second time the water poured on to the girl’s face, she woke up coughing.

The sheriff’s office reports Hardy filmed the incident and put the video up on her Facebook page.

The Sumter County Department of Social Services has been informed of the incident.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”