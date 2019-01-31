Man arrested after puppy killed, dog emaciated after being abandoned in North Carolina park
WTVD reported that Rashawn Dennison, 29, is accused of ditching two dogs in a box behind Green Road Park, one of which was found to be starved to death and the other extremely emaciated.
The warrant reads that the puppy that starved to death was a black and white pit bull and the other was a fully grown white and brown pit bull mix.
“Every morning I walk my little poodle the same route every day around the corner. I actually live around the corner from here,” the caller said. “When I was passing I seen some trash over there but that’s regular we see that. And I seen a box and I didn’t think nothing of it until my dog went over there and started barking and sniffing by it. And I heard little like, I heard little sounds.”
Dennison, a previous offender, has been charged with three misdemeanors–cruelty to animals and two counts abandonment of an animal.
Dennison had his first court appearance Thursday morning. He told WTVD he is trying to get an attorney and currently has no comment.