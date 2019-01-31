Jet carrying comedian Russell Peters makes emergency landing at Raleigh airport
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A private jet carrying a comedian had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday morning, WTVD reports.
Ambulances and fire trucks lined the runway at RDU as the private jet prepared to make an emergency landing.
“The pilot’s like, ‘Hey I have some bad news,'” said comedian Russell Peters. “And we’re like, ‘Maybe he ran out of liquor, maybe he ran out of ice, maybe the bathroom’s not working.’ We don’t know.”
He and his crew were heading back to Los Angeles. Thirty minutes into the flight he said the pilot announced that the plane had a flat tire.
The pilot burned off some fuel, doing a low fly by and then they made their bumpy landing.
“We’re going home on another plane and not a body bag. So I guess that nice. I mean, I guess that’s nice,” Peters said.