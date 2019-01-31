× Jet carrying comedian Russell Peters makes emergency landing at Raleigh airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A private jet carrying a comedian had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday morning, WTVD reports.

Ambulances and fire trucks lined the runway at RDU as the private jet prepared to make an emergency landing.

“The pilot’s like, ‘Hey I have some bad news,'” said comedian Russell Peters. “And we’re like, ‘Maybe he ran out of liquor, maybe he ran out of ice, maybe the bathroom’s not working.’ We don’t know.”

.@therealrussellp’s private jet had to make an emergency landing at @RDUAirport. We talked to him just moments after the plane was forced to turn around. He performed at @DPAC tonight. You’ll only see the story on @ABC11_WTVD. pic.twitter.com/2mSOnsGpeK — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) January 31, 2019

He and his crew were heading back to Los Angeles. Thirty minutes into the flight he said the pilot announced that the plane had a flat tire.

The pilot burned off some fuel, doing a low fly by and then they made their bumpy landing.

“We’re going home on another plane and not a body bag. So I guess that nice. I mean, I guess that’s nice,” Peters said.

Read more at WTVD.