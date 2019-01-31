× Emergency hearing being held on Confederate statue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An emergency hearing is being held this afternoon in Forsyth Superior Court on Winston-Salem’s Confederate statue, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

It was not known immediately what the hearing was about.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy had until today to have the Confederate statue on Fourth Street moved or face city action to remove the monument.

In a letter she sent to the organization on Wednesday, City Attorney Angela Carmon said that the city would act on its authority to correct a public nuisance by having the statue removed with no requirement for filing a legal notice.

