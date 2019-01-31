Dog credited with saving family of four from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A dog is credited with saving a family of four after a house fire in Maryland on Monday.

WJLA reported that a German Shepherd named Max alerted the Germantown family by urgently barking at about 11 p.m.

“It was an alarm technically,” said homeowner Mirian Rodriguez. "He was very desperate trying to say something to get our attention, get out.”

The family was able to safely escape the burning home, which is now destroyed. Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

The family is still looking for their cat named Lucy, who made it out of the fire, but hasn’t been seen since.