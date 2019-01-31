Alamance County Sheriff’s Office begins targeted enforcement by schools and bus stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drivers breaking the law in school zones and near school buses.

Problems like speeding, reckless driving and passing stopped school buses prompted the sheriff’s office to make a Facebook post warning people they are increasing enforcement and will take action.

More than 200 people liked the post in roughly three hours. It was shared more than 70 times. Many drivers also wrote comments about issues they’ve had near their schools or bus stops.

Some parents at Alexander Wilson Elementary, in the southern part of the county, told us drivers often go too fast in the area.

“There's a lot of speeding that goes on here,” said Christy Lutterloh, who has a fourth-grader at the school.

Now, they look forward to seeing more deputies.

“It will definitely be a benefit,” said Nicole Rumley, who has a first-grader at Alexander Wilson. “It will definitely help keep things safe around the school systems and stuff like that.”

Deputies issued five speeding tickets in that area Thursday morning.

The captain with the traffic enforcement division said they don’t want to give out tickets. They just want people to be safe and they hope the post creates compliance without enforcement.

He has taken complaints about people going too fast and driving recklessly. Deputies also received at least four calls about drivers passing school buses while kids are being dropped off.

One bus driver reported issues on their route near the intersection of Greensboro Chapel Hill Road and N.C. 87.

Right now, deputies are focused on the northern and southern part of the county.