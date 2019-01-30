× Unknown man enters Greensboro home, points gun at residents, steals electronics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro are looking for a man who came into a home, pointed a gun at the residents and stole electronics Wednesday.

At about 7:40 a.m., police responded to the home invasion on the 4600 block of Brompton Drive.

Police say a man standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, wearing a mask and gloves, came into the home through an unsecured door.

Once inside, he pointed a gun at the residents and told them to stay in a bedroom while he stole electronics.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “badboyz” and the tip to 274637.