Teen accused of having gun on Eastern Alamance High School campus

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A teen is accused of bringing a firearm onto the campus of Eastern Alamance High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jaden Rashik Hester, 17, of Burlington, is charged with possession of firearm on school grounds, possession of concealed weapon, possession of firearm by minor, speeding and reckless driving.

On Jan. 18 at 9:48 p.m., the sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on I-40 West between Jimmie Kerr Road and N.C. 54 for speeding and reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office says Hester had a .22 caliber firearm.

Investigators learned Hester had just left a basketball game at Eastern Alamance High School.

On Tuesday, Hester was arrested and charged.

Hester was given a $2,500 secured bond.