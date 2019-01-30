Search for suspect after road rage incident in Lexington parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are searching for a man accused of punching another man in the face in the parking lot of the Norlex Shopping Plaza.

Authorities said road rage led to the assault after two men got into a verbal altercation.

Shoppers in the plaza said they’ve seen several verbal fights after drivers were cut off.

“Absolutely, and then they’ll stand there and cuss each other and all this other good stuff until finally it does escalate and a lot of times they’ll just let it go,” shopper Judy Lewis said.

People in the plaza also told us the entrance and exits to the parking lots are often confusing, causing driving mishaps.

“Since they’re working over here, on the roadwork and all this over here, is wreaking more havoc, more accidents, and more cut-offs,” shopper Samantha Burrow said.

Others feel as though the plaza needs more security to cut down on the confusion and aggression

“This parking lot needs some kind of enforcement. I really don’t know what it needs, if not just security,” Lewis said.

If you have any information on this investigation or know the identity of the man in the surveillance picture, please contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Recognize any of these people? They were together in an older gray or silver Chevrolet truck. The male is suspect in an assault that occurred this morning near Big Lots on Winston Road. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400. pic.twitter.com/PFIZacXsTp — Lexington Police (@LexingtonPD_NC) January 30, 2019