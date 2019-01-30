× Police ask criminals not to commit crimes because it’s too cold

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — As temperatures continue to plummet across country, one police department is asking criminals to take a break.

The Warrensburg Police Department in Warrensburg, Mo., posted the request to their Facebook page.

“So…we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminalling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out…do yourself (and us) a favor…stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it’s a really good show). Mmmmkay, thanks,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

About 212 million people — or 72 percent of the continental US population — will see temperatures drop below freezing over the next few days. And more than 83 million Americans — about 25 percent of the US population — will suffer subzero temperatures at some point between Wednesday and Monday.

With at least five deaths linked to the extreme conditions this week, authorities are urging people to bundle up, stay inside and check up on the elderly and vulnerable in what experts are describing as “the coldest air in a generation.”