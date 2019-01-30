× Person trying to make sale online lured into armed robbery in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A meetup for a sale, coordinated over an e-commerce website, ended with an armed robbery, according to Kernersville police.

On Jan. 12, police responded to the robbery at 1130 S. Main St.

According to police, Chrishon Peoples contacted a person on an e-commerce website.

When the victim arrived at the meetup location, Peoples allegedly pulled out a handgun and robbed the seller.

Police say he left in a silver Pontiac passenger car.

Police were able identify the suspect after a cooperative investigation with Winston-Salem police.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem police charged Peoples with multiple charges stemming from similar robberies in the city.

Kernersville police also charged him with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

He is being held in Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department.