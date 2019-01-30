Pedestrian and driver that hit him facing charges in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pedestrian and the driver that hit him Tuesday are facing charges, according to Winston-Salem police.

Tuesday evening, Chad Davis, of Clemmons, was crossing between two cars in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of West 5th Street and Cherry Street.

Christopher Walker, of Winston-Salem, then reportedly hit him with his car.

Davis was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Walker was charged with exceeding safe speed and unsafe movement/improper use of lane.