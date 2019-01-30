King’s Crab Shack in Winston-Salem shows how to cook up oysters yourself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January and February are the best time of year to enjoy fresh oysters. King’s Crab Shack And Oyster Bar in Winston-Salem shows the ways to enjoy them in this Recipe Wednesday.

Oyster Stew

Ingredients

1/2 pound butter

1/4 cup shallots

4 quarts heavy cream

3 tablespoons garlic powder

2 pounds oysters

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Add butter to pot Sauté shallots until translucent Add flour to absorb butter Cook for 2 minutes on low Add heavy cream and garlic powder Bring to simmer Add oysters Season to taste

Oyster Po-Boy

Ingredients

1 cup beer batter

1/2 cup seafood breader

4 select oysters

4 slider rolls

2 teaspoons remoulade

2 teaspoons Texas Pete

4 tablespoons coleslaw

Directions

Drop select oysters in beer batter Coat with seafood breader Fry for 3 to 4 minutes Remove oysters from oil and let stand Add remoulade and Texas Pete to top of slider roll, and then slaw Add select oyster to bottom bun Secure with a toothpick

Oysters Rockefeller

Ingredients

12 shelled oysters

2 cups baby spinach

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

2 teaspoons salt & pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup bacon bits

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Directions