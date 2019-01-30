King’s Crab Shack in Winston-Salem shows how to cook up oysters yourself

January and February are the best time of year to enjoy fresh oysters. King’s Crab Shack And Oyster Bar in Winston-Salem shows the ways to enjoy them in this Recipe Wednesday.
Oyster Stew
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound butter
- 1/4 cup shallots
- 4 quarts heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 pounds oysters
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
- Add butter to pot
- Sauté shallots until translucent
- Add flour to absorb butter
- Cook for 2 minutes on low
- Add heavy cream and garlic powder
- Bring to simmer
- Add oysters
- Season to taste
Oyster Po-Boy
Ingredients
- 1 cup beer batter
- 1/2 cup seafood breader
- 4 select oysters
- 4 slider rolls
- 2 teaspoons remoulade
- 2 teaspoons Texas Pete
- 4 tablespoons coleslaw
Directions
- Drop select oysters in beer batter
- Coat with seafood breader
- Fry for 3 to 4 minutes
- Remove oysters from oil and let stand
- Add remoulade and Texas Pete to top of slider roll, and then slaw
- Add select oyster to bottom bun
- Secure with a toothpick
Oysters Rockefeller
Ingredients
- 12 shelled oysters
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 2 teaspoons salt & pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup bacon bits
- 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese
Directions
- Place shelled oysters in steamer and steam for 6 -7 minutes
- Place sauté pan on stove and heat
- Add olive oil after 2 minutes
- Add spinach, garlic & salt and pepper and cook spinach until wilted
- Add enough spinach to cover oyster
- Add bacon and then Parmesan cheese to each oyster
- Broil or bake 4 to 5 minutes