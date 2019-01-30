King’s Crab Shack in Winston-Salem shows how to cook up oysters yourself

January and February are the best time of year to enjoy fresh oysters. King’s Crab Shack And Oyster Bar in Winston-Salem shows the ways to enjoy them in this Recipe Wednesday.

Oyster Stew

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound butter
  • 1/4 cup shallots
  • 4 quarts heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 pounds oysters
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Add butter to pot
  2. Sauté shallots until translucent
  3. Add flour to absorb butter
  4. Cook for 2 minutes on low
  5. Add heavy cream and garlic powder
  6. Bring to simmer
  7. Add oysters
  8. Season to taste

Oyster Po-Boy

Ingredients

  • 1 cup beer batter
  • 1/2 cup seafood breader
  • 4 select oysters
  • 4 slider rolls
  • 2 teaspoons remoulade
  • 2 teaspoons Texas Pete
  • 4 tablespoons coleslaw

Directions

  1. Drop select oysters in beer batter
  2. Coat with seafood breader
  3. Fry for 3 to 4 minutes
  4. Remove oysters from oil and let stand
  5. Add remoulade and Texas Pete to top of slider roll, and then slaw
  6. Add select oyster to bottom bun
  7. Secure with a toothpick

Oysters Rockefeller

Ingredients

  • 12 shelled oysters
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 2 teaspoons salt & pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup bacon bits
  • 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Place shelled oysters in steamer and steam for 6 -7 minutes
  2. Place sauté pan on stove and heat
  3. Add olive oil after 2 minutes
  4. Add spinach, garlic & salt and pepper and cook spinach until wilted
  5. Add enough spinach to cover oyster
  6. Add bacon and then Parmesan cheese to each oyster
  7. Broil or bake 4 to 5 minutes