× Juvenile taken into custody after threat toward West Stokes High School

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile is in custody after a threat was made toward West Stokes High School, according to Sheriff Mike Marshall.

An anonymous threat was made toward West Stokes High School on social media, Stokes County Schools said Monday morning.

The juvenile was taken into custody Monday night, Marshall said.

The juvenile was taken by deputies to juvenile services.

Marshall said the juvenile is a student at West Stokes High School.