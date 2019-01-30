× It’s okay, everyone! Elsa, ‘wanted in High Point,’ has been arrested due to the ‘EXTREME COLD’

An Illinois police department has great news for much of the country facing freezing temperatures.

Elsa has been arrested.

The McLean Police Department shared photos of an officer arresting a woman dressed like the snow queen of Disney’s “Frozen” on Tuesday.

The police department wrote that criminal activity and “acts of stupidity and foolishness” were cancelled due to the “EXTREME COLD weather.”

They added, “Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice.”

The City of High Point chimed in on Wednesday with another Facebook post, writing, “Don’t worry guys, police in Illinois got Elsa, since she’s been on the run from being wanted in High Point since last January for sending us 9 days of below freezing weather.”

The hilarious photos actually date back to December 2017 when Tammy Sakalas of Sakalas Photography and Lindsay Page of Glass Slipper Productions partnered up with the Hanahan Police Department for the photoshoot, according to the Huffington Post.

The “arrest” followed an “arrest warrant” sent out by police in Kentucky.