‘Hardest working waiters’ from Greensboro featured on ‘Rachael Ray Show’

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro couple and their baby girl will be featured on the "Rachael Ray Show" 10 a.m. Thursday on FOX8. Watch the clip now in the video player above.

Tate Edwards, Patrick Roby, and their adorable baby daughter Eleanor all braved a recent snowstorm that shut down Greensboro to feed some hungry folks at the restaurant where they work.

Simonne Ritchy-McClinton, owner of the downtown restaurant M'Coul's Public House, picked up the family and brought them to the restaurant for a warm breakfast and to talk about whether or not they should open their doors to the public (the rest of downtown Greensboro was closed).

They did open -- and they were slammed.

Edwards, Roby and Eleanor join Rachael in her studio via Skype to share their heartwarming story and how Eleanor become the most popular employee at M'Coul's Public House among guests.