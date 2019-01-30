Guilford Child Development gives parents free child care during family opportunity classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When you’re a parent, it’s not always easy putting yourself first.

Parents who want to go back to school can sometimes feel as though it’s impossible to be a student and a mom or a dad, but Guilford Child Development is demonstrating otherwise.

It’s giving adults the chance to get ahead in life through its Family Opportunity Center in High Point.

“Those folks come into one of our many classes whether it be a GED class, or an ESOL class, nutrition class, whatever it may be, and they're working towards bettering their family situation at home,” chief development officer Brad Huffstetler said.

Huffstetler says getting people to take advantage of the programs meant eliminating a common barrier for families – finding child care.

Thanks to a $34,434 grant from the High Point Community Foundation, Guilford Child Development can provide free child care to families.

“The High Point Community Foundation really stepped up to say we believe in what you're doing and we believe in your mission and we believe in your families,” Huffstetler said.

Apart from the grant, Guilford Child Development has also addressed food insecurity.

A hot meal is provided to parents and children in programs.

Guilford Child Development is also the Head start/Early Head Start provider in the county serving around 1400 children across 12 different development centers.