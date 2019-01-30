Greensboro looks to convert Greene Street to two-way road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is looking for public feedback as staff finalize plans to improve Greene Street in downtown.

City staff will hold public information sessions Thursday to get feedback about the plans, which would convert Greene Street to a two-way road.

"It will make traversing downtown Greensboro a lot more convenient," Director of Transportation Adam Fischer said. "A lot of people get confused by one-way streets and you have to wander around the block to find out where you’re wanting to get to.”

Fischer said the $1.3 million project also includes streetscape improvements like additional trees, brick pavers and narrower intersections to improve pedestrian access.

“Two way traffic on Greene Street should slow or calm the traffic along Greene Street, in conjunction with the streetscape elements [that] will slow and calm traffic. So it will make it a much safer place for pedestrians to be,” he said.

He added that the impact on commuters in the downtown area would be minimal, based on traffic studies completed by the city.

Downtown residents said they supported the changes and hoped they would bring more foot traffic to Greene Street.

“We’ve started to move south a little bit on Elm Street but we haven’t branched out on either side of Elm Street," Bob Lamar said. "I’d like to see more of that and I think the Greene Street changes will help that happen.”

Information sessions will be held at 229 N. Greene St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.