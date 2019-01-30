× Greensboro center on ‘White Flag Operations’ to get people facing homelessness out of the cold

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Interactive Resource Center is Greensboro is opening its doors to help people experiencing homelessness escape the bitter cold.

“If you or anyone you know needs a warm place to stay tonight, please come in! It will be life-threatening cold out tonight!” the IRC posted to Facebook.

The day resource center, located at 407 E. Washington St., declared “White Flag Operations” beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, through Thursday to give shelter from the cold.

To help feed those taking refuge at the center, the IRC asks for donations of Styrofoam bowls, instant oatmeal and instant grits between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In the Piedmont, temperatures will hover in the teens and 20s with wind advisories in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, temperatures will continue to feel in the teens.