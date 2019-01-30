× ‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to theaters – including one in Greensboro – for 80th anniversary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The award-winning classic “Gone with the Wind” is returning to theaters in celebration of the film’s 80th anniversary.

Fathom Events says the film will have a two-day run, on Feb. 28 and March 3.

Fathom Events writes the following about the movie:

“Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of one of the most revered motion pictures of all-time, Gone With the Wind! Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard and Hattie McDaniel star in this classic epic of the American South. On the eve of the American Civil War, rich, beautiful and self-centered Scarlett O’Hara (Leigh, in her Oscar-winning role) has everything she could want – except Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard). “But as the war devastates the South, Scarlett discovers the strength within herself to protect her family and rebuild her life. Through everything, she longs for Ashley, seemingly unaware that she is already married to the man she really loves (Gable) – and who truly loves her – until she finally drives him away. Only then does Scarlett realizes what she has lost… and decides to win him back.”

The film was originally released on Dec. 15, 1939.

In the Piedmont Triad, the film is playing at the Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX, located at 3205 Northline Ave.

The film is also playing at theaters in Salisbury and Raleigh.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

