× Elementary school on Fort Bragg evacuated after student claims to have bomb

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Officials on Fort Bragg investigated a bomb threat made to Devers Elementary School, WTVD reports.

According to Fort Bragg Public Affairs, a student told school officials that he had an improvised explosive device in his backpack.

The report came in around 8:35 a.m. By 8:38 a.m. students were evacuated.

By 9:45 a.m., the students were secured in a warm location while law enforcement’s explosive unit swept the building.

Officials said the backpack has been secured, and law enforcement remained on scene to complete the investigation, according to WTVD.

Faculty and students returned to class before 11:30 a.m.