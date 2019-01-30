× ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ to be held at SC library, and not everyone is happy about it

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An event called the “Drag Queen Story Hour” is planned at a South Carolina library in February, and not everyone is happy about it.

The event will be held at the Five Forks branch of the Greenville County Library System on Feb. 17, according to an event page on Facebook:

The event is being held by Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour SC, to expose children “to all the different kinds of beautiful people in the world,” to help them to “become more kind, confident, and tolerant individuals,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The event will feature “fabulous queens, inspiring books, and fellowship with your amazing friends and neighbors,” according to a Facebook post. There will be “four lovely ladies … sharing entertaining stories with you and your children.”

Many people are supporting the event on Facebook, others are not.

One woman wrote, “My kids are too old for story time but we would be happy to help escort or create a barrier to help the folks who choose to go get inside. ”

Another wrote, “I’m thrilled to see an event like this in Greenville. My husband and two children will be joining me – What a great opportunity!”

But one man posted, “Very upsetting. This has to stop. This is pure child abuse and needs to be stopped immediately also cover this in prayer that Satan will be stopped in Jesus name.”

Another person has called for a protest of the event.