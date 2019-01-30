× Conservators Center reopening this weekend, 1 month after lion attacked, killed worker

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Conservators Center is reopening this weekend this weekend, one month after a lion there attacked and killed a worker.

Alex Black, 22, was fatally attacked by a lion while cleaning out an enclosure area on Dec. 30.

Black was from New Palestine, Indiana, and recently graduated from Indiana University. She had been working at the Conservators Center for about two weeks.

Officials said it happened while a team was cleaning an enclosure and one of the lions somehow left a locked space. The lion went to where the humans were and killed the victim. Officials said the lion, named “Matthai,” was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to get the worker. Several attempts to tranquilize the lion failed, according to deputies.

The center is an educational non-profit dedicated to providing a specialized home for select species and houses more than 80 animals, according to its website.

Many of the lions at the facility were rescued from poor living conditions in Ohio in 2004.