× Charlotte police officer charged with inappropriately touching woman at club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has charged one of its own with sexual battery, WSOC reports.

Police said Officer Michael Santiago was served a criminal summons after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a club in uptown Charlotte.

The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Roxbury on West 5th Street.

Police said the woman reported a man touched her inappropriately, and officers working off-duty outside the club recognized the man as Santiago.

Police said Santiago, who is assigned to the Central Division as a patrol officer, is on unpaid administrative leave. He has been employed by CMPD since June 27, 2016.

Chief Kerr Putney released a statement saying, “I am disappointed by this incident. As officers, we uphold the law and absolutely will not tolerate one of our own violating it. Officers who disregard the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

Read more at WSOC.